Wildcats earn weekend split with Macon County and Taylor County Published 12:31 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

From staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats earned a split over the weekend. They lost to Macon County 64-58 on the road on Friday, but rebounded with a 59-56 win over Taylor County at home on Saturday.

In the win over the Taylor County Vikings, three players scored in double figures. Jack Clark led the way with 19 points, JaLewis Solomon scored 16 points and Jordan Hudson poured in 13 in the winning cause.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Manchester Blue Devils. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.