Area Beat Report January 26 through 29, 2024

Published 11:32 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barnes, Tannya Leshay (Bonded Out), 23, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to yield right of way, turning
  • Brown, Ja’kyrah Nicole (In Jail), 23, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Appear
  • Cannon, Terrell (In Jail), 42, Criminal Damage to Property – second degree/Harassing Phone Calls/False Report of a Crime
  • Cochran, Garrett Kendell (In Jail), 34, Disorderly Conduct/Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Public Drunkenness
  • Harvey, John Emory (Time Served), 58, Sentenced
  • Hubbard, Tyrone (Time Served), 59, County Disorderly Conduct
  • Jones, Deboris Jabri Horace (In Jail), 32, Public Drunkenness/Disorderly Conduct
  • Mathis, Terrance Marquez (In Jail), 30, Probation Violation
  • McClanahan, Toya Jejuane (Bonded Out), 36, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to have license on person/Break light turn signal violation
  • McCoy, Alexander (Bonded Out), 55, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements
  • McCoy, James Arthur (Time Served), 31, Affray (Fighting)
  • McLeod, Marcus Tyrese (In Jail), 25, Probation Violation
  • Minnis, Mendrell Antwan (In Jail), 44, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Probation Violation
  • Owigho, Marsha Onomeh (Bonded Out), 24, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Suarez, Jorge Pascual (In Jail), 32, Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Tookes, Maurice Antonio (In Jail), 47, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/26

  • 318 Railroad St. at 2:43 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 30 and GA Hwy 153 at 5:37 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 435 GA Hwy 27 East at 8:29 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 125 Lane Store Rd. at 11:42 a.m., Stabbing
  • 3018 Roney St. at 1:20 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA State Route 27 at Delwood Dr. at 2:06 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA State Route 30 at Mask Rd. at 2:44 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • 286 Grey Stone Dr. at 3:10 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 900 block of South GA Tech Parkway at 3:48 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • 738 GA Hwy 118 at 4:07 p.m., Civil Matter
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Southerfield Rd. at 4:13 p.m., Warning for Child Seat Belt
  • GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 14 at 4:31 p.m., Speeding, Failure to signal lane change/Seat Belt Violation
  • 502 Confederate St. at 5:10 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 551 Middle River Rd. at 5:24 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 5:29 p.m., Loud Music
  • GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 14 at 7:42 p.m., Warning for child restraint and speeding
  • East Lamar St. and Cherry St. at 2:36 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for expired decal and failure to move over
  • Lexington Circle Lot 31 at 2:49 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 134 South Hunter Dr. at 3:07 a.m., Burglary – first degree

1/27

  • 127 Gary Brewer Rd. at 9:12 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 154 Pa’s Rd. at 5:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA State Route 30 at Williams Rd. at 8:08 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 850 Flintside Dr. at 8:28 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 318 Railroad St. at 10:13 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 112 Oakridge Dr. at 11:14 p.m., Loud Music
  • 638 Hwy 49 South at 11:15 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • Howard Johnson Rd. at 11:38 p.m., 911 Hang up
  • 415 Old Andersonville Rd. at 3:19 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • North Lee St. at Prince St. at 3:27 a.m., Warning in reference to tail lights
  • 502 Confederate St. at 3:02 a.m., Suspicious Person

1/28

  • 344 Watermelon Rd. at 3:09 a.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 186 Railroad St. at 5:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 134 Hunter Dr. at 9:23 a.m., Theft
  • 118 E. Main St. at 1:13 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 118 at Snead Dr. at 1:20 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 225 Hospital St. at Lillian Carter Nursing Center at 1:41 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 521 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:27 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Highway 27 East and Highway 580 West at 6:37 p.m., Warning for headlight violation
  • Highway 27 E and Hwy 280 East at 6:47 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for break light violation
  • 121 A Cartwright Rd. Ext at 8:37 p.m., Threats
  • Rock Hill Dr. at GA State Route 27 at 8:45 p.m., vehicle pursuit
  • 118 Myrtle Springs Rd. at 1:29 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 204 Lexington Circle at 1:43 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • W. Lester St. at Davis Dr. at 1:45 a.m., Vehicle Pursuit
  • Hwy 280 W at MM 1 at 2:12 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 3:01 a.m., Warning issued for failure to signal

