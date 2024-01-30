First Friday Americus to Host 7th Annual Chili Crawl Cook-off Downtown Published 8:47 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Americus Main Street

Jennifer English, Program Coordinator



Americus, Ga., January 30, 2024 — On Friday, February 2, Americus will hold its monthly “First Friday” downtown-wide open house. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with most shops and businesses staying open until 8 p.m. “First Friday After Dark” continues the festivities into the night after 8 p.m.

Chefs, Cooks, and the Average Joe are excited to present their best chili recipes at the 7th Annual Chili Crawl this Friday. Follow Downtown Americus on social media for more information or pick up a playbill during the event at City Hall.

Pick up your scorecards from City Hall and head out to judge all the different chilies on its appearance, taste, and texture. A “Chili Crawl” Traveling Trophy will be awarded to the winning downtown business to display for approximately one year. Americus Main Street will be giving away Downtown Dollar prizes to the top 3 chili winners! Prizes will be awarded as follows: 1 st place, $200 in downtown dollars and traveling trophy to display at the winning downtown business; 2nd place, $100 in downtown dollars; and 3rd place, $50 in downtown dollars! Americus Main Street is looking forward to seeing who will be taking home the trophy for 2024!

The Chili Crawl winner will be announced on Monday, February 5, 2024. This event is free and open to the public. Chefs will begin setup at 4pm and tasting will begin at 5pm. This event will be occurring during First Friday, from 5pm-8pm. Therefore, attendees can also take advantage of great shopping deals, listen to music, and view art demonstrations all while tasting some great chili.

Not a chili lover, no worries! The downtown restaurants will also be open with a great variety. The Americus Street Trolley will be out taking guests on a complimentary loop of downtown as well.

This event is organized by Americus Main Street and the City of Americus. One of the goals of our organization is to cultivate downtown Americus’ economic and cultural enrichment by providing a platform for entertainment and social engagement to the general public on a regular basis.