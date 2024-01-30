Lady Jets take 89 – 29 GCAA win over Southern Crescent Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Sophomore guard Greta Carollo scored 32 points in the South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets 89 – 29 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference victory over Southern Crescent Technical College Monday night.

The Lady Jets remain in fourth place in the GCAA with a 5 – 4 conference record and a 12 – 9 overall performance. East Georgia State College remains in first place with an unbeaten 7 – 0 record followed by Albany Tech at 5 – 2 and Central Georgia Tech at 5 – 3.

“A good night,” was the way South Georgia Technical College Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach Jason Carpenter described the Lady Jets 60-point margin win. “We played well, but we need to keep improving.”

Greta Carollo, the 5’ 9” transfer guard from Arizona Western College, single-handedly scored more points than the entire Southern Crescent team. She had 14 of her 32 points in the first half, which evened Southern Crescent’s point production at the half when the Lady Jets were up 45 – 14.

Carollo was near perfect in the first half with four of five three-point attempts and one for one from the two-point range. She ended the night hitting eight of nine three-point shots and 12 of her 14 total shots to come away with 32 points on the night. She also had nine rebounds and one assist to lead the team on the boards.

Two other Lady Jets were in double-digits. Sophomore center Maeva Fotsa from Quebec, Canada, came away with 17 points. She was seven of eight from the field and tossed in three of her four free throws. She also had five rebounds.

Maria Favero, a freshman guard from Brazil, was the other Lady Jet to reach double-figures. She was five of eight from the field and one of two from the three-point line in less than 20-minutes of playing time.

The other Lady Jets to contribute to the most points scored in a single game this season were: Enola Papin, 8; Destiny Bishop, 7; Maio Sakano, 5; Maria Diaz, 4; Isabel de Souza Bueno, 3; and Jessica Kailainy with two points.

Jaylah Jones was the top scorer for Southern Crescent with 10 points. The Lady Tigers are currently in seventh place in the conference with a 1 – 6 GCAA record and 2 – 15 overall performance.

The Jets and Lady Jets will travel to Andrew College in Cuthbert on Wednesday, January 31 for a conference double-header. The Lady Jets open at 5:30 and the Jets follow at 7:30. Both teams will be on the road again on Saturday, February 3rd when they travel to Rome for a double-header with Georgia Highlands at 5:30 and 7:30. The two teams travel to Griffin for a rematch with Southern Crescent on Wednesday, Feb. 7th with games starting at 5:30 and 7:30.

Neither team has a home game until February 19. The Lady Jets will take on Albany Tech at 5:30 p.m. in the Hangar on Feb. 19th after the double-header with the Jets in Albany against Albany Tech on February 14th at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.