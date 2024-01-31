Area Beat Report January 30, 2024

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Eldrick Antwan (In Jail), 36, Stopping, Standing or parking prohibited in specific place/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Tag Light Required/Failure to stop at signs or yield signs/Obstructing law enforcement officers/DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Failure to signal lane change or turn/Illegal possession of controlled substance (Marijuana)/Improper passing in no passing zone/Driver use due care/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to maintain lane/Driving on wrong side of roadway/Seat Belt Violation/Reckless Conduct
  • Brown, Ezekiel (In Jail), 27, Probation Violation
  • Lyles, Jaliah Ayanna (Bonded Out), 27, Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, revoked or canceled registration/Failure to Maintain Lane/No Insurance/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Parker, Cedric Bernard (In Jail), 29, Theft By bringing stolen property in state/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance or Maja Penal
  • Tyson, Tevin Shavor (In Jail), 31, Disorderly Conduct
  • Walker, Eric Jerrod (In Jail), 25, Holding for Schley County
  • Wensil, Nicole Marie (In Jail), 37, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Reckless Driving/No Insurance

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/30

  • Fresh Start Academy at 10:49 a.m., Information for officer
  • Lawhorn Circle at 12:16 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 247 GA Hwy 49 South Lot M at 12:31 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA State Route 228 near Schley County Line at 4:05 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 354 Middle River Rd. at 4:20 p.m., Theft
  • Lamar Rd. at MM 13 at 4:21 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 206 E. Rock Hill Dr. at 7:15 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Felder St. at Thomas Dr. at 7:49 p.m., Warning issued for headlight violation
  • 320 GA Hwy 49 South at 11:22 p.m., Welfare Check
  • Elm Avenue at West Glessner St. at 12:38 a.m., Vehicle Pursuit
  • 357 Hwy 49 South at 1:19 a.m., Shots Fired
  • 501 Tallent Store Rd. at 1:26 a.m., Assist Another Agency

1/31

  • US Hwy 19 at GA Hwy 30 W at 1:39 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag light violation
  • W Forsyth St. at N. Lee St. at 2:56 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag light violation and no proof of insurance
  • GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Post 23 at 6:54 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

 

 

