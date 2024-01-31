Lady Panthers overwhelm Berrien in region contest Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Varsity Girls Basketball Team wasted no time in taking care of business Tuesday night by overwhelming Berrien by the score of 66-36 at the Panther Pit.

Jesstynie Scott led the way with 14 points, Cornecia Luster had 10 and Lauren Harris chipped in eight in the winning cause.

The Lady Panthers are now 13-7 overall and are currently in a tie for first place at 7-1 with Dodge County in the Region 1-AA standings. They will try to build on their success on Friday when they host Macon County at 6 p.m.