Lady Wildcats dominate Manchester in region contest Published 4:06 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Lady Wildcats got point production from various people in their 48-25 victory over Manchester Tuesday night at Schley County High School.

“I’m really proud of our team. We played with confidence and executed on both sides of the floor,” SCHS Head Coach Brent Moore said.

Emma Walker led the way for the Lady Wildcats with 21 points and Payton Goodin had nine. Jamesen Holloman had seven points, Lily Walker had six and Daneria Thornton had five to round out the SCHS scoring.

The Lady Wildcats are now 12-10 overall and 7-7 in the D2Region 6 standings. They will travel to Greenville on Friday for a road game against Greenville High and then will host Marion County on Saturday at 2 p.m.