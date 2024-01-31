Panthers dominate Berrien in region contest Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Varsity Boys Basketball Team (SCHS) took care of business Tuesday night and ended their three-game losing streak by beating Berrien 56-33 at the Panther Pit.

Austin Davis led the Panthers in scoring with 11 points, Braylon Terry poured in 10 and Brenden Covin chipped in seven in the winning cause.

The Panthers (7-14, 4-4 Region 1-AA) will try to build on this success when they host Macon County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.