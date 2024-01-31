SGTC’s Partain selected to attend TCSG Senior Leadership Academy Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

ATLANTA – South Georgia Technical College Vice President for Academic Affairs Julie Partain was selected to represent the college at the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) 2024 Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to foster career advancement within TCSG and its 22 affiliated colleges across Georgia.

The 2024 cohort comprises a diverse group of talented professionals selected for their potential and dedication to the mission of TCSG. This yearlong program, split into eight two-day sessions, offers an intensive learning experience totaling 160 hours of content. This includes an 18-hour leadership training segment conducted by the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

“Through the establishment of the Senior Leadership Academy, we are not only strengthening our educational framework but also empowering the very individuals who drive our system forward,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “This program is a testament to our commitment to nurturing leadership and excellence within TCSG. We believe that by investing in our people, we are enhancing the quality of technical education across Georgia, thereby positively impacting our students, communities, and the state’s workforce development.”

The Academy’s curriculum is designed to enhance participants’ understanding of the operational and administrative aspects of TCSG and its colleges. Key areas of focus include strategic planning, data-driven decision-making, budgeting, student affairs, compliance, workforce development, human resources, and legal services. These modules aim to equip future leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the challenges and opportunities within the Georgia higher education system.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage with key figures in the educational sector, including the Commissioner of TCSG, college presidents, members of the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia, legislators, and various industry partners. These interactions are intended to provide invaluable insights and foster collaborative relationships that are vital for the advancement of TCSG’s strategic objectives.

“This program is a crucial step towards cultivating a culture of continuous learning and leadership development within the Technical College System of Georgia,” said Dr. Alvetta Thomas, President, Executive Leadership Academy and Talent Initiatives at TCSG. “By providing our participants with comprehensive training and exposure to a variety of critical areas, we are not only enhancing their individual capabilities, but also ensuring that our colleges continue to lead in innovation and excellence. The Senior Leadership Academy is poised to develop leaders who are not just ready for tomorrow but are equipped to shape the future of technical education in Georgia.”

The Senior Leadership Academy represents TCSG’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of leaders who are well-prepared to contribute to the advancement of technical education in Georgia. By investing in our people, TCSG is not only enhancing the capabilities of its workforce, but also ensuring the continued excellence and relevance of its educational offerings in an ever-evolving landscape.

The 2024 cohort of The Senior Leadership Academy includes: