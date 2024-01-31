Wildcats defeat Manchester in hard-fought contest

Published 3:44 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

From Staff Reports

 

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) extended their winning streak to two games with a 68-62 victory over Manchester Tuesday night at Schley County High School.

Four Wildcats scored in double figures. JaLewis Solomon led the way with 19 points, Tyrese Cook scored 14 points, Zayden Walker had 11 and Jack Clark chipped in 10 points in the winning cause.

The Wildcats are 9-9 overall and 6-8 in the Class A D2 Region 6 standings. They will try to extend their winning streak when they travel to Greenville on Friday and then host Marion County on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

More Sports

Lady Panthers overwhelm Berrien in region contest

Panthers dominate Berrien in region contest

Lady Jets take 89 – 29 GCAA win over Southern Crescent

Loren Smith’s Sports Column: The Steg and the Coach

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage