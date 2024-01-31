Wildcats defeat Manchester in hard-fought contest Published 3:44 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) extended their winning streak to two games with a 68-62 victory over Manchester Tuesday night at Schley County High School.

Four Wildcats scored in double figures. JaLewis Solomon led the way with 19 points, Tyrese Cook scored 14 points, Zayden Walker had 11 and Jack Clark chipped in 10 points in the winning cause.

The Wildcats are 9-9 overall and 6-8 in the Class A D2 Region 6 standings. They will try to extend their winning streak when they travel to Greenville on Friday and then host Marion County on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.