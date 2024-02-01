Area Beat Report January 31, 2024

Published 10:50 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hinton, Shekeira Deshaun (In Jail), 46, Probation Violation
  • James, Derik Denard (In Jail), 27, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Nash, Devin Eugene (Bonded Out), 20, Failure to Appear
  • Sedman, Jacqueline Leeann (In Jail), 49, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Tyson, Tevin Shavor (In Jail), 31, Disorderly Conduct
  • Welborn, Jamal Rashad (In Jail), 31, Failure to obey stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Alcohol

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/31

  • U.S. Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 West at 1:39 a.m., Warning for tag light violation
  • W Forsyth St. and N. Lee St. at 2:56 a.m., Warning for tag light violation and no proof of insurance
  • GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Post 23 at 6:54 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 225 McLittle Bridge Rd. at 7:16 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • Southerfield Rd. at Mayo St. at 8:17 a.m., Improper passing/Improper Use of Central Turn Lane
  • Sumter Middle Flint Area at 9:25 a.m., Information for officer
  • Forsyth St. in front of post office at 4:35 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired Tag
  • Hooks Mill Rd. and Bowen Rd. at 5:11 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • U.S. Hwy 280 West at S. Bond St. at 6:29 p.m., break light violation
  • U.S. Hwy 280 West at Mile Marker 9 at 7:46 p.m., Operating without lights required by law
  • 1846 Hwy 49 South at Fire Department Station 7 at 8:45 p.m., Unsecured Door
  • GA Hwy 27 and Middle River Rd. at 4:30 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

 

