Area Beat Report February 1, 2024

Published 11:13 am Friday, February 2, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Davis, Catrina Carol (Bonded Out), 54, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane/Failure to maintain insurance/Defective tires
  • Hodges, Christopher Michael (Bonded Out), 19, Simple Battery
  • Johnson, Quincy Bernard (In Jail), 30, Homicide by vehicle in first degree/Failure to maintain lane/DUI-Alcohol and drugs/Reckless Driving
  • McCluster, Melvin (Bonded Out), 17, Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
  • Rhyne, Garrick Terrell (Bonded Out), 30, Battery/Aggravated Assault
  • Torres, Tyus Anthony (In Jail), 27, Probation Violation
  • Wafford, Branden Jamari (Bonded Out), 17, Marijuana Possession less than an oz.

