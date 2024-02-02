Area Beat Report February 1, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Davis, Catrina Carol (Bonded Out), 54, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane/Failure to maintain insurance/Defective tires
- Hodges, Christopher Michael (Bonded Out), 19, Simple Battery
- Johnson, Quincy Bernard (In Jail), 30, Homicide by vehicle in first degree/Failure to maintain lane/DUI-Alcohol and drugs/Reckless Driving
- McCluster, Melvin (Bonded Out), 17, Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
- Rhyne, Garrick Terrell (Bonded Out), 30, Battery/Aggravated Assault
- Torres, Tyus Anthony (In Jail), 27, Probation Violation
- Wafford, Branden Jamari (Bonded Out), 17, Marijuana Possession less than an oz.