Jets and Lady Jets sweep Andrew College in GCAA matchups Published 10:40 am Friday, February 2, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

CUTHBERT, GA – The South Georgia Technical College Jets and Lady Jets traveled to Cuthbert recently and walked away with two impressive Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) victories. The Lady Jets opened with a 92 – 65 victory and the Jets posted a 76 – 47 win.

The Jets moved into second place in the GCAA behind South Georgia State College in Waycross. South Georgia State College is 6 – 1 on the season and the Jets are 5 – 1 and 11 – 7. South Georgia State’s only loss this season was to Central Georgia Tech on Wednesday night. The Jets lost to Georgia Highlands, 69 – 65 earlier this year.

The Lady Jets are currently in fourth place in the conference with a 6 – 4 and 13 – 9 record. They trail the unbeaten East Georgia State College Lady Bobcats (8 – 0) and Central Georgia Tech (6 – 3) and Albany Tech (5 – 3).

The Lady Jets opened up with a 26 – 8 lead after the first 10-minutes and then managed to go up 41 – 24 at the half. They struggled in the third quarter and let Andrew outscore them 24 – 22 before reversing the trend to put up 29 points compared to Andrew’s 17 in the fourth quarter to win 92 – 65.

Sophomore guard Greta Carollo led the Lady Jets in scoring with 23 points. She also was in double-digits in rebounds and assists in addition to her points. She walked away with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Sophomore Vera Gunaydin followed with 19 points and then sophomore Isabel Bueno, Maeva Fotsa, and Enola Papin closed out the double-digit scoring with 16, 12, and 11 points respectively. Maeva Fotsa had a double-double night with her 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Jessica Kailainy added five points, Mio Sakano scored four points and Destiny Bishop closed out the scoring with two points on the night. This was the second time this season the Lady Jets scored a total of 92 points against Andrew in 40 minutes.

The Jets followed up with a 76 – 47 win over the Andrew Tigers in the second-half of the double-header. They built a 30 – 18 lead at the end of the first half and continued to outscore Andrew College in the second half to capture the 76 – 47 victory.

The Jets and Lady Jets are on the road again this weekend as they travel to Rome to face Georgia Highlands in a double-header. The Lady Jets open up at 5:30 followed by the Jets and the Chargers at 7:30 p.m. The two teams travel to Southern Crescent Tech in Griffin on Wednesday, February 7th an then to Albany Tech on Wednesday, February 14th. The Jets will also travel to South Georgia State College on February 10th. The next home game for the Lady Jets is Monday, February 19 at 5:30 against Albany Technical College.