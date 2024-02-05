Ervin Anderson inducted into GSW Athletics Hall of Fame Published 6:26 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Athletics Department welcomed the newest addition to the GSW Athletic Hall of Fame, Mr. Ervin Anderson, at the second annual Gold Force Gala event held inside the Storm Dome on Saturday evening. Anderson is a lifelong contributor to GSW and the Americus community.

“We are pleased to honor Ervin with this award,” said GSW Director of Athletics Mike Leeder. “Ervin has been a valuable ambassador for our department, and his close to 40 years of service in various roles at the University made him an easy choice for his selection into our Hall of Fame.”

Anderson, a retired mathematics faculty member, first came to GSW in 1985 after serving in the United States Navy. During his time at GSW, Anderson has been heavily involved in a variety of capacities on campus. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, Anderson has been Executive Director of the African American Male Institute (AAMI), been a member of the GSW alumni association for over 10 years, has been recognized as the Student Government Teacher of the Year, served and chaired numerous committees on campus and provided mentorship and leadership to the GSW student-athletes.

“Ervin’s induction goes far beyond what someone may have done in a four or five year playing career,” Leeder said. “His close to four decade affiliation with athletics is something we hope all of our current student-athletes see, and we want them to have that same type of life long connection to our campus after they graduate.”

In his acceptance speech, Anderson mentioned his mentoring philosophy for all students he comes in contact with, “No matter who you are, you can be an inspiration to somebody.”

Anderson is an original member of the Canes 360 booster club, he sponsors the “Mr. A Half Court Heave’ during the men’s and women’s basketball games and he was an active member in many of the intramural sports that GSW sponsored during his tenure.