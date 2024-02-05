January Weddings

Published 3:44 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

By Joshua Windus

Dylan Eugene Pink Singley and Loren Tensley Hall held their wedding ceremony 1/27/2024.

Corey Nathan Shaddinger and Stephannie Denise Smith held their wedding ceremony 1/19/2024.

Michael Lee Wilson and Paula Ranee Johnson held their wedding ceremony 1/19/2024.

Jose Oswaldo Rodriguez Villeda and Raquel Reyes Perez held their wedding ceremony 1/19/2024.

Tony Bernard Tyson and Kariala Keita held with wedding ceremony 1/19/2024.

John Jordan Rivers and Katherine Elizabeth Kennon held with wedding ceremony 1/13/2024.

