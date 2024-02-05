January Weddings
Published 3:44 pm Monday, February 5, 2024
Dylan Eugene Pink Singley and Loren Tensley Hall held their wedding ceremony 1/27/2024.
Corey Nathan Shaddinger and Stephannie Denise Smith held their wedding ceremony 1/19/2024.
Michael Lee Wilson and Paula Ranee Johnson held their wedding ceremony 1/19/2024.
Jose Oswaldo Rodriguez Villeda and Raquel Reyes Perez held their wedding ceremony 1/19/2024.
Tony Bernard Tyson and Kariala Keita held with wedding ceremony 1/19/2024.
John Jordan Rivers and Katherine Elizabeth Kennon held with wedding ceremony 1/13/2024.