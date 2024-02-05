Lady Panthers earn road victory at Berrien Published 5:02 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

From Staff Reports

NASHVILLE, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) have now won 10 of their last 11 ball games, as they went down to Nashville on Saturday and beat Berrien by the score of 65-40.

Three Lady Panthers scored in double figures. Jesstynie Scott led SCHS in scoring with 16 points, Cornecia Luster had 12 and Tamia Aldridge had 10 in the winning cause.

The Lady Panthers are currently 15-7 overall and 8-1 in the Region 1-AA standings. They host Dodge County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.