Lady Wildcats earn weekend sweep over Greenville and Marion County Published 1:14 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – On Friday, February 2, the Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) got a go ahead basket from Emma Walker with 45 seconds to go to earn a 54-53 victory on the road against Greenville. The very next day at home against Marion County (MC) on Senior Day, the Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 19-2 lead in the first quarter and continued that dominance in the second half on their way to a 52-39 victory over the Lady Eagles.

For Emma Walker, Lily Walker, Daneria Thornton, Jasmine Dupree, Charity Smith and Beatrice Ferreira, this was the final regular season game of their careers.

“This senior class is special. They have redefined Schley County Basketball,” SCHS Head Coach Brent Moore said. “Three of our starters were leaders on that region championship team, which was the first in school history. They also helped our team to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, another first in school history. They will certainly be missed on the court and in the locker room. Again, they are a special group of girls.”

As far as the game was concerned, Coach Moore was extremely proud of his team’s effort. “We played hard all game and made enough plays to keep Marion just out of it the whole game. Credit that to our team’s toughness,” Moore said.

Jamesen Hollomon led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 16 points and Emma Walker had 15 points on five three-pointers. Payton Goodin almost hit the double-digit scoring column, as she scored nine points.

The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 19-2 lead in the first quarter thanks in large part to twin sisters Emma and Lily Walker, who hit a combined five three-pointers. This was a tone setter for the rest of the game, as SCHS was able to maintain their double-digit lead throughout the contest. After a first half that saw the Lady Wildcats take a 29-18 halftime lead, SCHS went on a 6-0 run to take a 35-18 lead in the third quarter. They did this by playing tenacious defense and forcing turnovers. SCHS continued to build their lead, as Hollomon and Emma Walker each hit a three-pointer. Shortly thereafter, Hollomon hit another three-pointer to put the Lady Wildcats up 46-26. From that point onward, SCHS was able to hold the Lady Eagles in check and would go on to win by the score of 52-39.

The Lady Wildcats (14-10, 9-7 A D2 Region 6) will now prepare for the upcoming Class A Division 2 Region 6 Tournament, which starts on Wednesday, February 7.