Ribbon Cutting for the Oncology Clinic at Pheobe Sumter Held February 1st Published 2:17 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The Ribbon Cutting for the expansion for the Oncology Clinic was held February 1st. The addition was made possible by $300,000 in donations. Several art pieces hang from the walls, and the rooms are designed to look more like a retreat or refuge than the typical hospital.

Andrew Gammage Cook, Chair of the Sumter County Chamber Board of Directors, addressed those gathered, speaking about how grateful the community was to have Pheobe Sumter.

Carlye Walton, Pheobe Sumter CEO, also made an address, asking the oncology team to raise their hands and except applause. He talked about the challenge they met with their care.

“We have our patients and family members come, with a great sense of vulnerability, and need, and uncertainty. They create the environment that is a lot more than the medicine.”

He also gave updates on the hospital.

“This hospital has been serving this community for 116 years. 1908, a group of ladies thought our community needed this. We have grown today and will continue to grow into a world-class facility.”

He mentioned that Dr. Jeremy Joyner had completed his 100th robotic case with the surgical robot the hospital had received May 8th.

Walton mentioned that Georgia Trends Magazine listed them number five in the State of Georgia, thanking the amazing team who made it possible and the community members who supported them.

Afterward, the crowd went outside, and Walton cut the ribbon. Finger food was available, and spectators were encouraged to tour the facility.

Natasha Brown, a member of the oncology team, talked about the heartfelt compassion those in the oncology team felt for patients and family members.

“We’re glad to be here to be of service to the community. We just want to give them the best care that we can here in the Sumter County area.”