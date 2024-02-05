Wildcats earn win over Marion County on Senior Day

By Ken Gustafson

Schley County senior point guard JaLewis Solomon scored nine points points in their win over Marion County. Photo by Ken Gustafson

ELLAVILLE – After their 54-37 victory at Greenville on Friday, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) came into their Senior Day home game against Marion County (MC) with hopes of ending the regular season with a victory over the Eagles and sending seniors Jay Kanazawa, Kabreon Aldridge, Jack Clark, JaLewis Solomon, Tyrese Cook and Kyler Walton out on a positive note. Thanks in part to an 8-2 run in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were able to send their seniors out with a win, as they beat the MC Eagles 54-48.

Jack Clark led the Wildcats in scoring with 13 points, Jordan Hudson chipped in 11 and JaLewis Solomon had nine points in the winning cause.

Schley County senior guard Jay Kanazawa is seen here competing for the Wildcats against Marion County.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

It was a low-scoring affair between both teams in the first quarter, as neither team could hit shots. However, the scoring picked up in the second quarter and Solomon gave the Wildcats a 13-8 lead on a three-pointer. Over the next few minutes, both teams traded baskets, but the Wildcats would extend their lead to 22-15 when Jack Clark hit a three-pointer with 1:52 left in the half. By halftime, SCHS was still in the lead at 24-18.

Over the first two minutes of the second half, both teams traded baskets, but the Eagles would get to within one at 29-28. Both teams continued to trade baskets as the game continued, but the Wildcats took a 32-31 lead on a free throw by Tyrese Cook. Shortly thereafter, Zayden Walker was fouled in the act of shooting and he made both foul shots to give the Wildcats a 34-31 lead. Over the remaining minutes of the third quarter, both teams traded baskets and continued to play hard, with the Wildcats leading 36-33 with one more quarter to play.

Schley County senior guard Jack Clark takes a three-pointer.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

During the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, SCHS stepped up its intensity on defense and went on an 8-2 run that was capped off by a three-pointer from Jay Kanazawa. Then with 4:53 left, SCHS added to its lead when Clark drained a three-pointer, giving the Wildcats a 49-35 lead. The Wildcats continued to force turnovers as the clock continued to move and they would lead by as much as 16 at one point. However, the Eagles went on an 8-0 run and cut the Wildcats’ lead to 53-45. Fortunately for SCHS, they were able to hang on for a 54-48 victory.

The Wildcats (11-9, 88 A D2 Region 6) will now prepare for the upcoming Class A Division 2 Region 6 Tournament, which will begin on Wednesday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

