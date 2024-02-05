Wildcats earn win over Marion County on Senior Day Published 12:25 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

ELLAVILLE – After their 54-37 victory at Greenville on Friday, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) came into their Senior Day home game against Marion County (MC) with hopes of ending the regular season with a victory over the Eagles and sending seniors Jay Kanazawa, Kabreon Aldridge, Jack Clark, JaLewis Solomon, Tyrese Cook and Kyler Walton out on a positive note. Thanks in part to an 8-2 run in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were able to send their seniors out with a win, as they beat the MC Eagles 54-48.

Jack Clark led the Wildcats in scoring with 13 points, Jordan Hudson chipped in 11 and JaLewis Solomon had nine points in the winning cause.

It was a low-scoring affair between both teams in the first quarter, as neither team could hit shots. However, the scoring picked up in the second quarter and Solomon gave the Wildcats a 13-8 lead on a three-pointer. Over the next few minutes, both teams traded baskets, but the Wildcats would extend their lead to 22-15 when Jack Clark hit a three-pointer with 1:52 left in the half. By halftime, SCHS was still in the lead at 24-18.

Over the first two minutes of the second half, both teams traded baskets, but the Eagles would get to within one at 29-28. Both teams continued to trade baskets as the game continued, but the Wildcats took a 32-31 lead on a free throw by Tyrese Cook. Shortly thereafter, Zayden Walker was fouled in the act of shooting and he made both foul shots to give the Wildcats a 34-31 lead. Over the remaining minutes of the third quarter, both teams traded baskets and continued to play hard, with the Wildcats leading 36-33 with one more quarter to play.

During the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, SCHS stepped up its intensity on defense and went on an 8-2 run that was capped off by a three-pointer from Jay Kanazawa. Then with 4:53 left, SCHS added to its lead when Clark drained a three-pointer, giving the Wildcats a 49-35 lead. The Wildcats continued to force turnovers as the clock continued to move and they would lead by as much as 16 at one point. However, the Eagles went on an 8-0 run and cut the Wildcats’ lead to 53-45. Fortunately for SCHS, they were able to hang on for a 54-48 victory.

The Wildcats (11-9, 88 A D2 Region 6) will now prepare for the upcoming Class A Division 2 Region 6 Tournament, which will begin on Wednesday.