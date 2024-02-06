Area Beat Report February 2 through 6, 2024

Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Belcher, Alexzander Blake (In Jail), 18, Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Clark, Nickolas Dayvonn (Bonded Out), 20, DUI-Drugs/Failure to maintain lane
  • Cross, Marilyn Lois (Bonded Out), 53, Harassing Phone Calls
  • Davis, Drew Santoni (Bonded Out), 47, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
  • Farias, Daniel (In Jail), 33, Probation Violation
  • Harris, Labresha Symone Jenea (Bonded Out), 32, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while unlicensed/Improper Turn/Improper Lane Change/Expired or no registration or title
  • Ingram, Requavious (In Jail), 24, Failure to Appear
  • Lewis, Warren Charles (In Jail), 53, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Long, Ty’kiera Monaye (Bonded Out), 24, DUI-Alcohol/Tag Light Required/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of change of name or change of address
  • Mann, Shambretta Brielle (Sentenced), 32, Sentenced to serve 60 days
  • Neal, LaBrnet Sharod (Bonded Out), 37, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/Possession of open alcohol container/Driver Use Due Care/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to signal lane change or turn
  • Robbins, Pamala Michelle Lateise (Bonded Out), 29, Failure to Appear
  • Schofield, Jakari Kadeem (In Jail), 23, DUI-Alcohol/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
  • Solomon, Ronald Maurice (Bonded Out), 45, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight requirements
  • Styck, Vance Channing (In Jail), 42, DUI-Alcohol/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Tail light lenses required
  • Thomas, Jason Christian (In Jail), 19, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Walker, Jay’vontre (In Jail), 20, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance/Drugs not in original container
  • Williams, Oscar (Bonded Out), 35, Child Endangerment/DUI-Alcohol/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • Williams, Stephanie Wiggins (Bonded Out), 50, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/2

  • 373 Watermelon Rd. Lot B11 at 4:42 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 135 Sylvan Dr. at 7:28 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:43 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Jenkins Rd. at US Hwy 280 W at 11:19 a.m., Reckless Driving
  • 133 Jasmine Dr. at 2:39 p.m., Miscellaneous
  • District Line Rd. and Middle River Rd. at 4:02 p.m., Speeding
  • 499 Arch Helms Rd. at LEC Front Lobby at 8:43 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 570 US Hwy 19 South at 8:54 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Old Stage Rd. at 8:56 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 120 Jenkins Rd. at 10:21 p.m., Bad Child
  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 4 at 11:53 p.m., 911 Hang up
  • Salters Mill Rd. about Claude Harvey Rd. at 8:13 a.m., Livestock in Road

2/3

  • 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Collision Center at 9:10 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA State Route 27 at McMath Mill Rd. at 9:59 a.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Post 11 at 11:05 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • District Line Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 11:32 a.m., Warning for seat belt violation
  • Mask Rd. at Brady Rd. at 2:09 p.m., Failure to stop at RR crossing
  • Lamar Rd. near Statham Lakefront Rd. at 2:48 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 589 Sam Rogers Rd. at 3:29 p.m., 911 Hang up
  • US Hwy 19 North at Memorial Mile at 6 p.m., Warning given for expired tag
  • 113 Sylvan Ridge Rd. at 6:21 p.m., Bad Child
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. at Renecker Rd. at 7 p.m., Speeding/Improper passing/Registration and license requirements
  • 137 Pecan Terrace at 3:27 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

2/4

  • 855 Us Hwy 19 South at 1:34 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 207 Graham St. Apt. B at 3:21 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Collision Center at 8:47 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 198 Phil John Sr. Rd. at 1 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 208 Jackson St. at 2:53 p.m., Theft
  • GA Hwy 27 E at MM 19 and GA Hwy 49 S at MM 1 at 4:13 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 417 Southerfield Rd. at 7:08 p.m., Alarm Activation

2/5

  • 110 US Hwy 280 West at 5:13 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Luke St. at US Hwy 280 E at 7:08 a.m., Welfare Check

 

 

