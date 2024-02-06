Area Beat Report February 2 through 6, 2024
Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Belcher, Alexzander Blake (In Jail), 18, Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Clark, Nickolas Dayvonn (Bonded Out), 20, DUI-Drugs/Failure to maintain lane
- Cross, Marilyn Lois (Bonded Out), 53, Harassing Phone Calls
- Davis, Drew Santoni (Bonded Out), 47, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
- Farias, Daniel (In Jail), 33, Probation Violation
- Harris, Labresha Symone Jenea (Bonded Out), 32, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while unlicensed/Improper Turn/Improper Lane Change/Expired or no registration or title
- Ingram, Requavious (In Jail), 24, Failure to Appear
- Lewis, Warren Charles (In Jail), 53, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Long, Ty’kiera Monaye (Bonded Out), 24, DUI-Alcohol/Tag Light Required/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of change of name or change of address
- Mann, Shambretta Brielle (Sentenced), 32, Sentenced to serve 60 days
- Neal, LaBrnet Sharod (Bonded Out), 37, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/Possession of open alcohol container/Driver Use Due Care/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to signal lane change or turn
- Robbins, Pamala Michelle Lateise (Bonded Out), 29, Failure to Appear
- Schofield, Jakari Kadeem (In Jail), 23, DUI-Alcohol/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
- Solomon, Ronald Maurice (Bonded Out), 45, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight requirements
- Styck, Vance Channing (In Jail), 42, DUI-Alcohol/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Tail light lenses required
- Thomas, Jason Christian (In Jail), 19, Theft By Shoplifting
- Walker, Jay’vontre (In Jail), 20, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance/Drugs not in original container
- Williams, Oscar (Bonded Out), 35, Child Endangerment/DUI-Alcohol/Child or youth restraint not used properly
- Williams, Stephanie Wiggins (Bonded Out), 50, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/2
- 373 Watermelon Rd. Lot B11 at 4:42 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 135 Sylvan Dr. at 7:28 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:43 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- Jenkins Rd. at US Hwy 280 W at 11:19 a.m., Reckless Driving
- 133 Jasmine Dr. at 2:39 p.m., Miscellaneous
- District Line Rd. and Middle River Rd. at 4:02 p.m., Speeding
- 499 Arch Helms Rd. at LEC Front Lobby at 8:43 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- 570 US Hwy 19 South at 8:54 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- GA Hwy 49 N at Old Stage Rd. at 8:56 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 120 Jenkins Rd. at 10:21 p.m., Bad Child
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 4 at 11:53 p.m., 911 Hang up
- Salters Mill Rd. about Claude Harvey Rd. at 8:13 a.m., Livestock in Road
2/3
- 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Collision Center at 9:10 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA State Route 27 at McMath Mill Rd. at 9:59 a.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Post 11 at 11:05 a.m., Warning for speeding
- District Line Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 11:32 a.m., Warning for seat belt violation
- Mask Rd. at Brady Rd. at 2:09 p.m., Failure to stop at RR crossing
- Lamar Rd. near Statham Lakefront Rd. at 2:48 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 589 Sam Rogers Rd. at 3:29 p.m., 911 Hang up
- US Hwy 19 North at Memorial Mile at 6 p.m., Warning given for expired tag
- 113 Sylvan Ridge Rd. at 6:21 p.m., Bad Child
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at Renecker Rd. at 7 p.m., Speeding/Improper passing/Registration and license requirements
- 137 Pecan Terrace at 3:27 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
2/4
- 855 Us Hwy 19 South at 1:34 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 207 Graham St. Apt. B at 3:21 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Collision Center at 8:47 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 198 Phil John Sr. Rd. at 1 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 208 Jackson St. at 2:53 p.m., Theft
- GA Hwy 27 E at MM 19 and GA Hwy 49 S at MM 1 at 4:13 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 417 Southerfield Rd. at 7:08 p.m., Alarm Activation
2/5
- 110 US Hwy 280 West at 5:13 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Luke St. at US Hwy 280 E at 7:08 a.m., Welfare Check