Jennifer Gilmore joins SGTC as Financial Aid Technician Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Jennifer Gilmore of Cordele has joined the staff of South Georgia Technical College as a Financial Aid Technician in the Administrative Services office, announced President Dr. John Watford recently. Her office will be located on the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center Campus in Cordele. She will report to SGTC Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs Michelle McGowan and Financial Aid Director Kelly Everett.

Gilmore is a graduate of Crisp County High School and earned her accounting diploma from South Georgia Technical College. She is attending Georgia Southwestern State University and is working on her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing degree.

Gilmore has 23 years of work experience. She previously worked as the Banking Center Manager for Colony Bank at the Cordele Branch. She is active in the community and is a member of the Lions Club in Cordele and Penia Baptist Church where she serves on the Praise Team and is a Sunday School teacher for the first and second graders.

As a Financial Aid Technician, Gilmore will be responsible for performing administrative, clerical and customer service duties in support of the student financial aid process as well as disseminate general financial information to students and the general public. She will evaluate financial aid applications and supporting documents for accuracy, clarity and completeness to determine basic eligibility for financial aid; update appropriate Banner screens related to the document intake process and instruct students in correct procedures for completing forms and applications.

Jennifer Gilmore is married to Jay Gilmore and they have two daughters, Charity and Abby Gilmore.