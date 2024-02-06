Jets and Lady Jets split with Georgia Highlands Published 11:47 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

ROME, GA – The South Georgia Technical College Jets and Lady Jets split with Georgia Highlands in Rome over the weekend in Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference match-ups. The Lady Jets opened with an 84 – 47 victory and the Jets had a heartbreaking 71 – 70 loss to the Chargers.

The Lady Jets moved into third place in the GCAA behind East Georgia State College and Central Georgia Technical College. East Georgia is unbeaten at 9 – 0 in the conference and Central Georgia Tech is in second at 7 – 3. The Lady Jets moved up to third with a 7 – 4 and 14 – 9 record.

The one-point loss dropped the Jets from second into fourth place in the men’s side of the GCAA. They are now 5 – 2 and 11 – 8 overall. South Georgia State College is currently in first place with a 7 – 1 GCAA record followed by Georgia Highlands at 5 – 1 and 10 – 10 and Albany Tech at 6 – 2 and 13 – 9.

The Lady Jets came out strong in the first quarter scoring 21 points while holding the Georgia Highlands Lady Chargers to only five points. The Lady Jets were up 44 – 18 at the end of the first half. The Lady Jets outscored Georgia Highlands 18 – 10 in the third quarter and 22 – 19 in the fourth to clinch the 84 – 47 victory.

Greta Carollo, the sophomore shooting guard from Vicenza, Italy, continued to lead the Lady Jets in scoring with a total of 28 points. She also had nine rebounds, nine assists, seven steals and two blocked shots. She was joined in double-digits by sophomore center Maeva Fotsa who had 13 points and 14 rebounds, sophomore Vera Gunaydin with 11 points and freshman guard Mio Sakano with 10 points and 10 rebounds on the night.

Enola Papin tossed in eight points, Maria Favero had five, Isabel Bueno scored four, Destiny Bishop had three and Jessica Kailainy closed out the scoring with two points.

The Jets looked like they were on pace to make it a clean sweep but Georgia Highlands outscored them 45 – 41 in the second half to clinch the 71 – 70 victory. The Jets were up 29 – 26 at the end of the first half.

Camarion Johnson, 6’ 4” guard from Brunswick, GA, led the Jets in scoring with 32 points. He was also the leading rebounder with seven rebounds. He was six of eight from the three-point line and 13 of 21 from the field.

The only other Jets in double-digits were sophomore guard Deonte Williams with 12 points and freshman guard Kameron Foman with 10 points. Ryan Djoussa and Israel Momodu contributed five points each and Mohand Ammad closed out the scoring with three.

The Jets still struggled from the free throw line making eight of 13 and had a total of 19 turnovers on the night. Georgia Highlands outshot the Jets from the floor, the three-point line and the foul line. They also outrebounded the Jets. 43 – 38.

The Jets and Lady Jets travel to Southern Crescent Tech in Griffin on Wednesday, February 7th and then to Albany Tech on Wednesday, February 14th. The Jets will also travel to South Georgia State College on February 10th. The next home game for the Lady Jets is Monday, February 19 at 5:30 against Albany Technical College.