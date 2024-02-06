SGTC Lady Jet Greta Carollo earns GCAA Player of the Week honors Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Lady Jet Greta Carollo was selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of February 5, 2024 following SGTC’s wins over Southern Crescent Tech, Andrew College, and Georgia Highlands.

Carollo is a 5’ 9” sophomore guard from Vincenza, Italy. She transferred to South Georgia Tech from Arizona Western College. She averaged 27.6 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in those three wins for the Lady Jets last week. The Lady Jets are now 7 – 4 and 14 – 9 and ranked third in the GCAA.

She is currently averaging 10.3 points per game this season and has started nine of the 17 games she has played in. She has a total of 175 points and hits 40 percent of her three-point attempts. She is shooting 42.4 percent from the floor and 81 percent of her free throw attempts.

In addition to her shots, she has pulled down a total of 92 rebounds, had 40 assists, 24 steals and five blocked shots this season.

Carollo is the fourth Jet or Lady Jet to be selected for this honor for the 2023 – 2024 season. Her teammate Vera Gunaydin was selected as the Player of the Week for the first week of 2024. Lady Jet Maeva Fotsa, a sophomore center from Quebec, Canada, was tapped for the honor for the week of November 27, 2023. The Jets Deonte Williams was selected as the Men’s GCAA Player of the Week, November 13, 2023 and again on December 11, 2023.

The Jets and Lady Jets travel to Southern Crescent Tech in Griffin on Wednesday, February 7th and then to Albany Tech on Wednesday, February 14th. The Jets will also travel to South Georgia State College on February 10th. The next home game for the Lady Jets is Monday, February 19 at 5:30 against Albany Technical College.