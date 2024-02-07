Area Beat Report February 6, 2024
Published 7:21 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Daniels, Morris De’Vante (Bonded Out, Back to Make Bond), 32, Armed Robbery/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Garrett, Craig Cornell (In Jail), 39, Financial Transac/Card Fraud
- Jenkins, Mike Cameron (In Jail), 46, Cruelty to Children/Criminal Negligence/Simple Assault
- Mathis, Curtis Reese (In Jail), 35, Failure to Maintain Lane/Simple Battery/Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Theft By Taking/Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/6
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at State Hwy 377 at 11:01 a.m., Window Tint Violation
- Hwy 280 W at Wise Rd. at 11:33 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- Sumter County Courthouse at 12:15 p.m., Information for officer
- 309 block of Pa’s Road at 2:27 p.m., Trouble Unknown
- 746 Wheatley St. at 3:21 p.m., Theft
- 101 Stone Ridge Dr. at 3:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 19 North at 3:30 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for expired registration
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 14 at 3:51 p.m., Altered Suspension/Window tint violation
- District Line Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 7:52 p.m., Warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 West at 19 S at Gas N Go at 10:11 p.m., Warning issued for break light equipment violation
- US Hwy 19 N at South GA Tech Parkway at 10:47 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight violation