Sumter County boys and girls tennis teams fall to Worth County Published 6:38 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

AMERICUS – The Sumter County boys and girls tennis teams tried their very best to earn a win, but they both fell to Worth County at home on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers were defeated 5-0 and the Panthers fell by the score of 4-1.

In girls singles action, Georgia Wooden, the Lady Panthers’ #1 player, lost in straight sets to Drew Fitzgerald 7-5, 6-2. T’Meia Shootes lost in straight sets to Anisha Patel 6-0, 6-0 and Kalee Roe lost to Laney Goff in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles action, the Lady Panthers’ duo of Sydney Griffin and Aniyah Eberhardt lost to the WCH team of Cadie Turner and Davis Fitzgerald 6-1, 6-0 and the other SCHS duo of Carolyn Campbell and Autumn Bryant fell to the WCH team of Dayanara Mendoza and Lilly Reynolds in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

In boys singles action, Chandler Lyles lost to Clay Reynolds in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. The Panthers came close to getting a win in the match between Willie Burts and Jay Patel, but Burts lost to Patel in three sets 6-4, 1-6, 7-10. In the final singles match, the Panthers’ Caleb Wright lost in straight sets to Kishan Patel 6-3, 6-1.

In boys doubles action, the SCHS team of Eric Bryant and Devor Pina defeated the WCH duo of Aiden Souter and Camden Stalvey in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. However, the SCHS duo of Logan Arrent and Caleb Mansfield lost to the WCH team of William Growe and Marquez Jackson in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.