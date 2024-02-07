Three Schley County football stars sign letters of intent on National Signing Day Published 2:54 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

ELLAVILLE – On Wednesday, February 7, in front of family, teammates and friends, three Schley County High School football standouts signed letters of intent to play college football.

Quarterback Jay Kanazawa, offensive lineman Wyatt Halstead and defensive back Kabreon Aldridge each made it known on National Signing Day where they will continue their education and play at the next level.

These three seniors are part of a Schley County senior class that won 38 games in four years.

Kanazawa was recently named the Offensive Player of the Year in Class A Division 2 and was named to the 2023 GACA (Georgia Athletic Coaches Association) ALL State Football Team. He completed 204 of 303 passes for 2,985 yards, 32 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. In 2023, he led the Wildcats to the state semifinals and in 2022, he led his team to the state finals. His performance on the field garnered the attention of as many as 25 colleges, including Bucknell, North Greenville University and the University of Rochester. In the end, however, he decided to sign with Berry College in Rome, GA. “Berry is an awesome place. They’ve got one of the most beautiful campuses in the country,” Kanazawa said. “Their staff is awesome and their football team is like a family. It’s a great place to be. Academics are extraordinary. I’ll be set up for success coming out of Berry. It was a no brainer for me. I’ll be close enough to home where if I need to drive home right quick, then that won’t be a problem. Like I said, it was a no brainer. It’s an amazing place and I’m excited to be there.”

As far as what he will major in, he is undecided at this time, but he is interested in Finance or Engineering. After graduation, Kanazawa would like to possibly be a banker, a financial advisor or a civil engineer.

Kanazawa’s teammate, offensive lineman Wyatt Halstead, will be joining him at Berry. Halstead was also named to the 2023 GACA ALL State Football Team. Halstead was recruited by Point University and Grinnell College (IA) among other schools, but decided to join Kanazawa at Berry. “It was the campus and it was just the mood and the atmosphere of it,” Halstead said.

Halstead plans on majoring in Pre-Nursing and would like to be a nurse anesthetist after he graduates.

Kabreon Aldridge, a defensive back for the Wildcats, will be taking his talents to Reinhardt University. In 2023, Aldridge registered 23 solo tackles and 40 assisted tackles for a total of 63 tackles. He also had two interceptions on the season.

His performance on the field in 2023 earned him a spot on the 2023 GACA ALL State Football Team as an Honorable Mention defensive back.

Aldridge chose Reinhardt over Thomas University, Georgia Military College and Andrew College. “It’s kind of like home, being in the country and stuff like that. The coaches were really welcoming,” Aldridge said.

Aldridge plans on majoring in Business and would like to start his own business after graduation.