Here is a list of Schley County football players who earned accolades for their performances on the field in 2023
Published 2:18 pm Friday, February 9, 2024
2023 GACA (Georgia Athletic Coaches Association) ALL State Football Team
Offensive POY (Player of the Year): Jay Kanazawa
Offensive Line: Wyatt Halstead
Receiver: Carson Westbrook
Honorable Mention Wide Receiver: Kendall Sims and Sam Forehand
Defensive Line: Trenton Stubbs
Linebacker: Jack Clark and Zayden Walker
Honorable Mention: Brody Smith
Defensive Back: Jalewis Solomon
Honorable Mention: KB Aldridge