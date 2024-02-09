Here is a list of Schley County football players who earned accolades for their performances on the field in 2023

Published 2:18 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

2023 GACA (Georgia Athletic Coaches Association) ALL State Football Team

 

Offensive POY (Player of the Year): Jay Kanazawa

Offensive Line: Wyatt Halstead

Receiver: Carson Westbrook

 

Honorable Mention Wide Receiver: Kendall Sims and Sam Forehand

 

Defensive Line: Trenton Stubbs

Linebacker: Jack Clark and Zayden Walker

Honorable Mention: Brody Smith

 

Defensive Back: Jalewis Solomon

 

Honorable Mention: KB Aldridge

