Jets and Lady Jets defeat Southern Crescent in GCAA conference match-ups Published 2:04 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

GRIFFIN, GA – The South Georgia Technical College Jets and Lady Jets traveled to Griffin and walked away with two impressive Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Conference wins over Southern Crescent Technical College. The Lady Jets scored the most points of the season in their 101 – 56 victory and the Jets followed up with an 87 – 57 decision.

The win put the Lady Jets in second place in the GCAA behind the top ranked East Georgia State College Lady Bobcats. The Lady Jets improved to 8 – 4 in the conference and 15 – 9 overall. East Georgia is currently 10 – 0 in the GCAA. Central Georgia Tech is in third place with a 7 – 4 record and Albany Tech is fourth at 5 – 5 on the season.

The Jets are currently in third place in the conference behind South Georgia State (7 – 1) and Albany Tech (7 – 2). The win allowed the Jets to move to 6 – 2 in the conference and 12 – 8 on the season.

The Lady Jets outscored South Crescent Tech 35 – 14 in the first quarter and 18 – 16 in the second half to put together a 53 – 30 lead at the half. They continued to dominate in the second half to coast to the 101 – 56 decision.

Sophomore guard Vera Gunaydin from Ankara, Turkey, led the Lady Jets in scoring with 24 points. She was six of 10 from the three-point line and nine of 16 from the floor. She also posted three rebounds, four assists, and two steals on the night.

Sophomore center Maeva Fotsa had 20 points and was the Lady Jets leading rebounder with 15 to post a double-double on the night. Three other Lady Jets were in double figures. Sophomore Isabel Buena came up with 15 points, three rebounds, six assists and six steals. Freshman Enola Papin tossed in 13 points and Mio Sakano had 12 points.

Sophomore Greta Carollo and freshman Jessica Kailainy both added eight points each. Destiny Bishop scored one point to close out the Lady Jets scoring on the night.

After that impressive win, the Jets came out and won by 30 points in the second half of the double-header. The Jets actually trailed Southern Crescent 34 – 30 at the half, but came back in the second half and outscored the Tigers 57 – 23 to capture the 87 – 57 victory.

Sophomore guard Deonte Williams led the Jets in scoring with 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots. Camarion Johnson followed with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. Mohand Ammad was the only other Jet in double digits with 12 points.

Jaylen Wood added eight points for the Jets and he was followed by Kameron Foman and Harley Kent who had seven points each. Foman led the team in rebounds with 10. Justin Evans tossed in six points, Daryl Bod added three and Jafeth Martiney and Noah Barnett had two each.

The two teams continue their road trips this week as the Jets travel to South Georgia State College in Waycross on Saturday, February 10 for a 3 p.m. game. Both teams will travel to Albany Technical College on Wednesday, February 14 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. for double headers. The Jets are then scheduled to face Gordon State College in Barnesville for a 3 p.m. game on February 17th.

The Lady Jets will host Albany Tech on Monday, February 19th at 5:30 p.m. and Georgia Highlands on February 21st at 5:30 p.m. The Jets and Lady Jets have a home double-header on Saturday, Feb. 24th at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. with Southern Crescent Technical College.