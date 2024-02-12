Area Beat Report February 9 through 12, 2024

Published 4:41 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Alford, Luther (In Jail), 23, Purchase, possession, manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/DUI-Alcohol
  • Calloway, Dayton Rashard (Time Served), 33, Weekender
  • Dodson, Shalisa Lamonica (In Jail), 36, Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
  • Flakes, Eddie Lee (In Jail), 44, False Report of a crime
  • Floyd, John L. (In Jail), 78, Theft by receiving stolen property
  • Jordan, Deana Jean (Bonded Out), 65, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • McCoy, Tyrece Rashard (In Jail), 35, Probation Violation
  • Richardson, Ida Faye (In Jail), 44, City Probation
  • Rideout, Crystal Rena (In Jail), 42, False Report of a crime
  • Velasquez, Luis (In Jail), 23, Possession of open alcohol container/DUI-Alcohol
  • Vernetti, Tonya Leah (In Jail), 47, Battery against a female who is pregnant/Failure to Appear
  • Williams, Jataeivus Jamar (In Jail), 34, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/9

  • Salters Mill Rd. and Thomas Mill Rd. at 2:03 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 2368 Hwy 280 West at 6:27 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • Hwy 280 W at Highway 49 South at Sam’s Country Store at 6:59 a.m., Warning for break light being out
  • District Line Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 7:42 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 195 North at Mile Post 6 at 7:53 a.m., Speeding
  • Lane Store Rd. at Middle River Rd. at 8:19 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 738 GA Hwy 118 at 11:36 a.m., Warrant Service
  • GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 3 at 12:11 p.m., Impeading traffic flow in passing lane
  • GA Highway 280 East at Mile Marker 32 at 1:16 p.m., Fire
  • 195 Myrtle Springs Rd. at 1:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Flintside Dr. near Fish Rd. at 3:01 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 233 Barnes Rd. at 3:12 p.m., Information for officer
  • 2000 16th Ave. at Bradley Center at 4:15 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 1521 Hwy 19 South at 11:42 p.m., Warning issued for headlight violation
  • 121 Howell St. at 2:20 a.m., Civil Matter

2/10

  • 294 Bob Hale Rd. at 8:47 a.m., Burglary
  • GA State Route 27 at Poole Gin House Rd. at 11:11 a.m., Warrant Service/Speeding/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days
  • 849 Mockingbird Dr. at 3:50 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 209 Floyd Rd. at 3:51 p.m., Vehicle Theft
  • 587 GA Hwy 30 West at 5:27 p.m., Accident Report
  • US Hwy 19 South at Albany Annex at 6:10 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for expired decal
  • US Hwy 280 East at GA Hwy 27 at 6:15 p.m., Expired Registration or title
  • W Forsyth St. at N. Hampton St. at 6:36 p.m., Warning issued for break light equipment
  • US Hwy 19 South at William Bowen Point Rd. at 8 p.m., Warning issued for license plate being obstructed by tint cover
  • Basket Factory Rd. at Southerfield Rd. at 11:44 p.m., Warning for tag light and no license on person
  • W Lamar St. at N Dudley St. at 11:47 p.m., Warning issued for break light violation
  • 538 Us Hwy 280 E at Lott 44 at 11:52 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • GA Hwy 19 N at Lawson Dr. at 1:12 a.m., Warning issued for headlight violation
  • US Hwy 19 N at Georgia Hwy 30 W at 3:04 a.m., Purchase, possession, manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/DUI-Alcohol
  • Us Hwy 19 N at Magnolia St. at 4:16 a.m., Driver issued warning for headlight violation
  • Us Hwy 19 N at Magnolia St. at 4:19 a.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Knowingly driving vehicle on suspended license/Tag light required/No proof of insurance
  • East Lamar St. at Prince St. at 4:27 a.m., Warning in reference to seat belt
  • US Hwy 19 at Mile Marker 10 at 4:30 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • 505 Hwy 280 E at 4:42 a.m., Vehicle Fire

2/11

  • 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Auto at 8:54 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 23 at 12:15 p.m., Speeding citation
  • GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 24 at 12:37 p.m., Speeding citation
  • 160 Floyd Rd. at 1:58 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 738 GA Hwy 118 at 4:17 p.m., Vehicle Theft
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. at GA 3 South at 4:33 p.m., Failure to obey stop sign
  • GA Hwy 27 East at 10:45 p.m., Information for officer
  • Tripp St. and E. Lamar St. at 11:22 p.m., Warning for driving too fast for conditions
  • 297 Ed Carson Rd. at 4:27 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 308 at Salters Mill Rd. at 5:04 a.m., livestock in road

 

 

