Four Sumter County football players sign letters of intent on National Signing Day Published 5:12 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

AMERICUS – For four Sumter County football players, their hard work and dedication over the past four years has finally paid off. Wednesday, February 7, is National Signing Day and on this day, defensive lineman Broshawn Snead and offensive linemen Bryant Foster, Ja’Corey Wright and Justin Jones all signed letters of intent in front of their families, teammates and friends in the Panther Pit at Sumter County High School.

Justin Jones will be taking his talents to Clayton State University. Jones was recruited by several small colleges around the country, but decided to stay close to home and compete for the Lakers. “The coaches treated me like family. It felt like home when I went and talked to everybody. They really wanted me to come there bad. They sold me and they got me,” Jones said.

Jones will be majoring in Biology and if professional football is not in the works, Jones said that he would like to work in the area of wild life after he graduates.

Offensive Lineman Bryant Foster is heading to Rome, GA to compete for Shorter University. Foster was recruited by schools such as Georgia Military College, Virginia-Lynchburg and Tennessee Valley Prep, but decided to sign with the Hawks.

“It was the atmosphere, the collective. It feels like home. They treated me like they knew me,” Foster said about Shorter University. “I felt very welcomed there and I feel like I can further my career there.”

Foster plans to major in Sports Management while at Shorter. He would like to try to make it to the NFL, but if not, he would like to get into the sports management field and work for a professional team.

Foster’s teammate, Offensive Lineman Ja’Corey Wright, will be joining him at Shorter. “They have a great program. They are building their program brick by brick and I’d like to be a part of that,” Wright said. Wright will also be majoring in Sports Management and would like to coach high school football after he graduates.

Defensive Lineman Broshawn Snead signed his letter of intent to play at Omega Sports Academy International (OSAI) in Thomasville, GA. Snead played defensive end and some tight end for the Panthers, but he believes the coaching staff at OSAI might try him at running back. As far as academics are concerned, Snead plans to major in Sports Management. As far as what he would like to do after graduation, Snead said he would like to fix cars.