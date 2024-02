Lady Raiders fall to Brookwood in region tournament Published 6:03 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

From Staff Reports

CHULA, GA – The Southland Academy Lady Raiders were defeated by Brookwood 43-33 in the first round of the GIAA Region 3-AAA Tournament at Tiftarea Academy in Chula, GA.

Mary Beth Easterlin led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 14 points and Adler Rae Owens had seven in the losing cause.

The Lady Raiders will now await their seeding in the upcoming GIAA Class AAA State Tournament.