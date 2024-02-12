Lady Wildcats topple Manchester in region tournament Published 9:33 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

From Staff Reports

MANCHESTER, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) traveled up to Manchester, GA on Monday and defeated the Manchester Lady Blue Devils 33-28 to advance in the D2 Region 6 Tournament. The win also guarantees them a berth in the GHSA Class A Division 2 State Playoffs.

“I’m proud of our girls for pulling out a tough, gritty win,” SCHS Head Coach Brent Moore said. “Playing on the road is always tough and there were multiple times where we didn’t back down or blink. Our girls deserved it.”

Payton Goodin led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points and Jamesen Holloman chipped in seven in the winning cause.

SCHS (16-10) will travel to Taylor County on Wednesday to take on the Taylor County Vikings in the next round of the region tournament. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.