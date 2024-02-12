Panthers fall to Jeff Davis in regular season finale

Published 9:52 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County junior forward Michael Terry led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points in their 50-45 loss to Jeff Davis. ATR Archive

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) were hoping to end the regular season on a positive note at home against Jeff Davis. However, they fell to the Yellowjackets by the score of 50-45 in their regular season finale.

Michael Terry led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points.

The Panthers finish the regular season with an overall record of 9-16 and they are 7-5 in Region 1-AA competition. They will now turn their attention to the Region 1-AA Tournament. Their first game of the tournament will be Tuesday night at home against the winner of Jeff Davis and Berrien. Tip off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

More Sports

Lady Wildcats topple Manchester in region tournament

Sumter County girls throttle Jeff Davis in season finale

Lady Raiders fall to Brookwood in region tournament

Sumter County boys tennis team shuts out Westside-Macon

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage