Panthers fall to Jeff Davis in regular season finale Published 9:52 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) were hoping to end the regular season on a positive note at home against Jeff Davis. However, they fell to the Yellowjackets by the score of 50-45 in their regular season finale.

Michael Terry led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points.

The Panthers finish the regular season with an overall record of 9-16 and they are 7-5 in Region 1-AA competition. They will now turn their attention to the Region 1-AA Tournament. Their first game of the tournament will be Tuesday night at home against the winner of Jeff Davis and Berrien. Tip off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.