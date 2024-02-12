SGTC Jets fall to South Georgia State College Published 2:33 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

WAYCROSS – The South Georgia Technical College Jets only made nine of 21 free-throws in a narrow 72 – 66 loss to the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) top-ranked South Georgia State College Hawks in Waycross Saturday. The loss dropped the Jets to 6 – 3 in the GCAA and 12 – 9 on the season.

South Georgia State College retained first place in the GCAA with an 8 – 1 record. They are followed by Albany Tech in second place with a 7 – 2 GCAA performance and Georgia Highlands is currently in third at 6 – 2. The SGTC Jets dropped to fourth place following the loss with the 6 – 3 performance.

The Jets trailed 31 – 28 at the end of the first half and missed opportunities late in the second half left them with the 72 – 66 conference loss. The Hawks shot 52.6% from the field compared to SGTC’s 43.9%. South Georgia State hit 60% (3 – 5) of their three-point attempts and SGTC sank 29.2% (7 – 24). On the foul line, the Hawks made nine of 15 (60%) and South Georgia Tech was nine of 21 (42%.9). South Georgia Tech committed 30 turnovers in 40-minutes compared to only 7 for South Georgia State College.

Freshman guard Kameron Forman of Hartsville, SC, and freshman guard Camarion Johnson from Brunswick, GA, were the top scorers for the Jets with 11 points each. Sophomore guards Deonte Williams and Mohand Ammad were close behind with 10 points each.

Sophomore Ryan Djoussa was the top rebounder for the Jets with nine and he also tossed in eight points. Vaughn Prosser and Jaylen Woods scored six points each and Jafeth Martinez closed out the scoring with four points.

Three members of South Georgia State’s team were in double-digits. Kyric Davis led the way with 22 points, Lay Davis added nineteen, and Yannie Woods scored 10 points for the Hawks.

The Jets and the Lady Jets will travel to Albany Technical College on Wednesday, February 14, for a double-header with Albany Tech. The Lady Jets open at 5:30 followed by the Jets at 7:30. The Jets will travel to Gordon State College on Feb. 17 for a 3 p.m. game. The Lady Jets will host Albany Tech on Monday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. and then host Georgia Highlands on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 5:30. The two teams will take on Southern Crescent Technical College on Saturday, February 24 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.