Sumter County boys tennis team shuts out Westside-Macon Published 5:42 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County boys’ tennis team earned its first victory of the season with a 5-0 home victory over Westside-Macon last Thursday.

The Panthers started things off right when Chandler Lyles defeated Dominique Morris in straight sets 6-0, 6-3. Willie Burts was able to win his singles match, as he defeated Kenan Bivens in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. Cameron Williams then made sure the Panthers would get the win when he defeated Cameron Cleveland in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles action, the Sumter County duo of Eric Bryant and Devor Pina defeated the WMH duo of Craig Wright Jr. and Lataurus Oliver in straight sets 7-5, 6-3. In the final doubles match, the Sumter County team of Caleb Wright and Chris Ingram defeated the WMH duo of Christian Harper and Zayshawn Jackson in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.