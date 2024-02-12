Sumter County girls throttle Jeff Davis in season finale Published 6:33 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) finished the regular season with a statement, as they throttled Jeff Davis by the score of 62-19 on Saturday at the Panther Pit.

Two Lady Panthers scored in double figures. Jesstynie Scott led the way in scoring with 18 points and D’Eria Clark had 11. Cornecia Luster almost cracked the double digit scoring column, as she had nine points on the night.

The Lady Panthers finish the regular season with an overall record of 18-7 and finish a top the Region 1-AA standings at 11-1. They will now await the winner between Cook and Worth County in the Region 1-AA Tournament, which will be played on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Sumter County. The Lady Panthers will play the Cook/Worth County winner on Thursday, February 15, at Dodge County High School at 7 p.m.