Area Beat Report February 12, 2024
Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Jones, Devon Clinton (Charges dismissed), 21, Failure to Appear
- Shaw, Christopher Brody (In Jail), 39, Cruelty to Children/Battery – Family Violence
- Sprouse, Sandra Michelle (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
- Williams, Geoffrey Bernard (In Jail), 34, Manufacturing, Distributing and selling controlled substance within 1,000 feet of public housing authority
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/12
- GA Hwy 308 and Salters Mill Rd. at 5:04 a.m., Livestock in Road
- 2408 Lamar Road at 8:21 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 169 Law Horn Circle at 10:29 a.m., Cruelty to Children/Battery – Family Violence
- 1377 Brady Rd. at 1:19 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1628 Hooks Mill Rd. at 1:24 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- Sun Stop/3 Squares at 3:11 p.m., Suspicious Person/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- 195 Tommy Hooks Rd. at 3:19 p.m., Entering Auto
- 178 Irene Dr. at 4:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 432 Morris Dr. at 5:13 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 102 Confederate St. at 7 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 173 Grover Dr. at 7:16 p.m., Traffic Stop/Alarm Activation
- GA State Route 30 at Styles Robinson Rd. at 7:27 p.m., Accident Report
- 391 Watermelon Rd. at 1:47 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 136 W Rock Hill Dr. at 2:29 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- GA State Route 308 near Della Glass Rd. at 5:22 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- William Bowen Point Rd. at US Hwy 19 South at 5:22 a.m., Trouble Unknown
- GA Hwy 27 E at Over Look Rd. at 5:32 a.m., Roadway Blocked by a tree
2/13
- Hooks Mill Rd. and Mask Rd. at 2:25 a.m., Livestock in Road