Area Beat Report February 13, 2024
Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Allen, Tequila Shar’na (Bonded Out), 25, Disorderly Conduct/Public Drunkenness
- Barron, Pier Tra’Linna (In Jail), 20, Battery
- Cook, Irvin (Bonded Out), 41, Battery
- Fine, William Irving (In Jail), 41, Probation Violation
- Harris, Algemean Antonio (In Jail), 44, Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Simple Assault
- Harris, Tiffany Loriette (In Jail), 35, Identity Theft
- Johnson, Jessie Lee (In Jail), 63, Theft By Shoplifting/Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
- Joseph, Almon Ja’coby (In Jail), 30, Aggravated Battery
- King, Cleveland (In Jail), 38, Failure to Appear/Child Support
- Reid, Jessica Ashley (Bonded Out), 41, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane
- Richards, Krista Renee (Bond Out), 34, Theft By Taking – Felony
- Robinson, Timothy Lewis (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Aggravated Assault/Armed Robbery/Headlight requirements/Driver to Excise due care/Fleeing or attempting to elude police offer/Failure to have license on person/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Reckless Driving/Seat Belt Violation
- Villareal, Janice L. (Fine Paid), 69, Probation Violation
- Williams, Jaelan Autrell (Bonded Out), 25, Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/13
- Hooks Mill Rd. and Mask Rd. at 2:25 a.m., Livestock in Road
- Sumter County Courthouse at 9:43 a.m., Lost or stolen tag
- GA Hwy 308 at Hwy 45 South at 10:38 a.m., Traffic Accident
- 538 GA Hwy 280 East at Lot 55 at 11:03 a.m., Theft
- 997 GA Hwy 30 W at 12:48 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- SGTC Parkway near Hwy 49 N at 12:53 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driver was let go due to police officer misreading his tag
- Hwy 377 about Lee County at 12:58 p.m., citation for speeding
- 438 Bumphead Rd. at Sumter County Elementary School at 1:23 p.m., Information for officer
- GA State Route 27 at Southland Road at 2:57 p.m., Warning for failure to yield when turning left
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at Hwy 19 South at 3:16 p.m., Warning for failure to obey stop sign.
- Hwy 19 N at South GA Tech Parkway at 6:32 p.m., Warning issued for registration expiration
- US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 16 at 6:44 p.m., Driver issued warning in reference to tail light
- GA State Route 27 at Mile Marker 19 at 8 p.m., Citation for speeding
- GA Hwy 30 West at US Hwy 19 North at 8:19 a.m., Driver issued warning in reference to failure to signal while turning left.
- US Hwy 280 E at Thomas Dr. at 12:28 a.m., Expired or no registration or title
- US Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 18 at 2:20 a.m., Expired or no registration or title
- US Hwy 19 North at Memorial Mile at 2:23 a.m., Driver issued warning for headlight
- Sunset Park Dr. at Bumphead Rd. at 4:08 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
2/14
- 984 GA Hwy 118 at 4:55 a.m., Alarm Activation