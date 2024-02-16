Area Beat Report February 15, 2024
Published 1:09 pm Friday, February 16, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Avriette, Robert Lee (In Jail), 32, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession of Marijuana/Possessing or receiving stolen property (Firearm)/Theft By Taking – Felony/Criminal Damage to Government Property/Possession of stolen property/Probation Violation
- Hernadez, Marco (Bonded Out), 34, Driving while unlicensed
- Hurley, Tradarius Monkayvion (Bonded Out), 21, Improper U Turn/Failure to have license on person/DUI-drugs
- Martinez-Pasco, Jose F (Bonded Out), 47, Driving while unlicensed
- Prince, Brandon Lenorris (Bonded Out), 30, DUI-Drugs
- Reddick, Kanorris Deshawn (In Jail), 21, Theft By Taking/Cruelty to Children in the third degree of subsequent offense/Criminal Trespass – Family Violence/Aggravated Assault/Battery – Family Violence
- Santos, Mora (Bonded Out), 28, Driving while unlicensed
- Segundo, Saul Caprio (Bonded Out), 23, Driving while unlicensed
- Tellez, Anselmo (Bonded Out), 44, Driving while unlicensed
- Wilkerson, Marquis Dantrell (In Jail), 33, Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/15
- Cotton Ave. at Campbell SR St. at 8:40 a.m., Warning for headlight requirements
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lobby at 9:41 a.m., Information for officer
- 286 Salters Mill Rd. at 10:02 a.m., Livestock in Road
- GA Hwy 280 West at SWGA Research Center at 10:37 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 10:55 a.m., Information for officer
- District Line Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 11:48 a.m., Warning for speeding 70 mph in 55 mph zone
- 989 GA Hwy 30 West at 1:05 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- GA State Route 27 at Mile Marker 19 at 1:42 p.m., Speeding
- District Line Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 2:26 p.m., Warning for speeding
- Southland Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 3:19 p.m., Speeding
- Southland Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 3:50 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for window tint
- 222 Youngs Mill Rd. at 5:03 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 120 Jenkins Rd. at 5:04 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1681 GA Hwy 19 South at Zion Baptist Church at 5:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA State Route 308 at Salters Mill Rd. at 5:26 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 1158 Us Hwy 19 South at Sullivan Forrestry at 8:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 E and Felder St. at 9:51 p.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession of Marijuana/Possessing or receiving stolen property (Firearm)/Theft By Taking – Felony/Criminal Damage to Government Property/Possession of stolen property/Probation Violation
- Hwy 280 E at Hwy 27 at 11 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 1944 Brady Rd. at 12 a.m., Suspicious Person
- GA State Route 30 at Felder St. at 12:10 a.m., Driving while unlicensed
- Hwy 280 E at Thomas Dr. at 7:11 a.m., Traffic Stop/Vehicle checked at road check everything was valid