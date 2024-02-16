Lady Panthers rout Worth County and advance to region title game

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County junior guard Jesstynie Scott scored 17 points in the Lady Panthers’ win over Worth County. ATR Archive

From Staff Reports

 

 

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) took care of business on Thursday by routing Worth County 75-29 in the semifinals of the Region 1-AA Tournament at Dodge County High School.

Three Lady Panthers scored in double figures. Jesstynie Scott led SCHS in scoring with 17 points, Cornecia Luster had 13 and Jaliyah Tatum chipped in 11 in the winning cause.

The Lady Panthers (19-7) will face Dodge County in the Region 1-AA championship game tonight at 7 p.m.

