Lady Panthers rout Worth County and advance to region title game Published 2:45 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

From Staff Reports

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) took care of business on Thursday by routing Worth County 75-29 in the semifinals of the Region 1-AA Tournament at Dodge County High School.

Three Lady Panthers scored in double figures. Jesstynie Scott led SCHS in scoring with 17 points, Cornecia Luster had 13 and Jaliyah Tatum chipped in 11 in the winning cause.

The Lady Panthers (19-7) will face Dodge County in the Region 1-AA championship game tonight at 7 p.m.