Ms. Phyllis Margaret Clark Published 10:32 am Friday, February 16, 2024

Ms. Phyllis Margaret Clark, 88, of Americus passed away peacefully in her sleep on 2/12/24 at Perfect Care. Ms. Clark was a homemaker and avid quilter until recent years due to failing health. She was affectionately known as Phyllis, Phid, Mom, Mamaw, worm, and doopy. Aside from quilting, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading her Bible, listening to gospel and classic country music, and could whistle any tune beautifully. She also enjoyed collecting Greentown glass, anything chickens, and miniature tea sets. The big kid in her loved cheeseburger Happy Meals mostly to collect the toys!

Ms. Clark was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Ralph W. Lamb and Ruby Smelzer Lamb of Greentown, Indiana. Phyllis was preceded in death by four sisters and five brothers. She has 1 surviving sibling Daniel Lamb of Greentown, Indiana.

Phyllis was married to the late Mr. John Jackson (Jack) Clark for 71 years. Their love and marriage was a true example of love and commitment. Together they raised 5 children. She is preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Jane Ann Pope (Jerry). Surviving children include Jack and Sylvia Clark of Leslie, Judith and John Braden of Lucedale, Mississippi, Trudy and Curt Pollock II Cobb, and Mike and Susie Clark of Americus. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and multiple great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Perfect Care of Americus and Pruett Hospice for the wonderful loving care and support!

Services will be held at a later date.