Sumter County girls and boys tennis teams earn wins over Dougherty Published 4:06 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

AMERICUS – The Sumter County boys and girls tennis teams (SCHS) were able to earn solid wins over Dougherty on Thursday at the Sumter County tennis facility.

The Lady Panthers won their team match by the score of 4-1 and the Panthers won their match 5-0.

In girls’ action, Georgia Wooden defeated Madelin Vasquez in straight sets 6-0, 6-3. T’Meia Shootes was able to defeat Julianni Maras in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 and Aniyah Eberhardt defeated Tionna Kennedy in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

In girls’ doubles action, the SCHS duo of Carolyn Campbell and Autumn Bryan lost to the DCH team of Makalya Demps and Sumtrell Mitchell in a hard-fought match 6-2, 5-7, 8-10, but the SCHS team of Sydney Griffin and Kalee Roe defeated the DCH team of Evelyn Vasquez and Betsaida Gonzalez in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

In boys’ action, Chandler Lyles, the Panthers’ #1 player, defeated Dontrell Martin in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. Willie Burts was able to win his match over Dominic Sampson in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 and Camen Williams insured that the Panthers would win the team match, as he defeated Javier Butts in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

In boys’ doubles action, the SCHS duo of Eric Bryant and Devor Pina defeated the DCH team of Trent McCrary and Coleman Hill in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 and the Panthers’ duo of Caleb Wright and Logan Arnett defeated the DCH duo of Garrison Sanders and Eythan Sanders in straight sets 8-6, 6-1.