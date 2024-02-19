Area Beat Report February 16 through 18, 2024
Published 2:14 pm Monday, February 19, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Avriett, Robert Lee (In Jail), 33, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of stolen property (Firearms)/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Criminal Damage to Government Property/Possession of stolen property (Vehicle)/Probation Violation/Probation Violation/Possession of open alcohol container
- Calloway, Dayton Rishard (Time Served ), 33, serving 48 hours
- Frederick, Markaya Jena (Bonded Out), 21, Harboring a fugitive/Possession of Marijuana Less than an oz.
- Owigho, Marsha Onomeh (In Jail), 24, City Probation
- Prince, Brandon Lenorris (Bonded Out), 30, DUI-Alcohol
- Sailor, Anthony Duane (In Jail), 28, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance
- Scarborough, Joan Marie (In Jail), Holding for Florida
- Weaver, Ricky Cameron (In Jail), 22, Probation Violation/Hold for Montezuma PD
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/16
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 8:16 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 400 Brady Rd. at 9:27 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- Katherine Lane at Browns Mill Pond Rd. at 10:50 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- N Hunter Dr. at Meadow Dr. at 10:53 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 107 Anderson St. at 12:29 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Lamar Rd. at District Line Rd. at 1:54 p.m., Warning for failure to obey stop sign
- Hwy 280 E at MM 25 at 4:17 p.m., Citation for speeding
- US Hwy 280 E near Felder St. at 4:38 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 0 Binn Motel at 4:43 p.m., Warrant Service/Harboring a fugitive/Possession of Marijuana Less than an oz.
- 1062 Upper River Rd. at 9:13 p.m., Shots Fired
- 214 Roy Circle at 10:42 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- West Rockhill Subdivision at 4:22 a.m., Shots Fired
- Middle River Rd. at GA Hwy 27 at 9:37 p.m., Accident Report/Failure to obey signs or control devices
- Hwy 27 E at District Line Rd. at 12:42 p.m., traffic stop
2/17
- 127 Olson Dr. at 3:43 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Lamar St. and Jackson St. at 5:36 p.m., Warning for running a red light
- US Hwy 280 E near Pleasant Grove at 5:47 p.m., Warning for speeding, driving without a license and expired tag. Vehicle turned over to licensed driver
- 708 Hwy 19 South Lot A at 8:20 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 297 Little Bear Branch Rd. at 9:59 p.m., Animal Complaint
- LEC front lobby at 11:27 p.m., Mental Subject
- 402 Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm at 4:25 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 127 Rainbow Terrace at 4:31 a.m., Suicide Threat
- 270 Indian Rd. at 7:32 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- US Hwy 19 South about Old Dawson Rd. at 11:06 a.m., Warrant Service/ Holding for Florida
- 109 Sandstone Dr. at 11:19 a.m., Animal Complaint
2/18
- 121 Iris Dr. at 2:31 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 110 Williams Rd. at Williams Rd. Church of Christ at 9:58 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- Upper River Rd. at District Line Rd. at 11:43 a.m., Warning for stop sign violation
- US Hwy 280 E at MM 19 at 12:37 p.m., Expired or no registration or title
- GA Hwy 27 E about US Hwy 280 E at 1:03 p.m., Failure to maintain insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license/Window, Windshield or wiper violation
- Upper River Rd. at 2:34 p.m., Information for officer
- Hwy 27 E at MM 28 at 3:57 p.m., Citation for speeding
- 156 Jenkins Rd. at 4:04 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 391 Watermelon Rd. at 4:51 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 1346 US Hwy 280 E at 5:11 p.m., Theft
- Hwy 280 East at MM 30 at 5:19 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 113 Africana Dr. at 6:52 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 498 Flintside Dr. at 10:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance