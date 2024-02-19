Area Beat Report February 16 through 18, 2024

February 19, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Avriett, Robert Lee (In Jail), 33, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of stolen property (Firearms)/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Criminal Damage to Government Property/Possession of stolen property (Vehicle)/Probation Violation/Probation Violation/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Calloway, Dayton Rishard (Time Served ), 33, serving 48 hours
  • Frederick, Markaya Jena (Bonded Out), 21, Harboring a fugitive/Possession of Marijuana Less than an oz.
  • Owigho, Marsha Onomeh (In Jail), 24, City Probation
  • Prince, Brandon Lenorris (Bonded Out), 30, DUI-Alcohol
  • Sailor, Anthony Duane (In Jail), 28, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance
  • Scarborough, Joan Marie (In Jail), Holding for Florida
  • Weaver, Ricky Cameron (In Jail), 22, Probation Violation/Hold for Montezuma PD

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/16

  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 8:16 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 400 Brady Rd. at 9:27 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Katherine Lane at Browns Mill Pond Rd. at 10:50 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • N Hunter Dr. at Meadow Dr. at 10:53 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 107 Anderson St. at 12:29 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Lamar Rd. at District Line Rd. at 1:54 p.m., Warning for failure to obey stop sign
  • Hwy 280 E at MM 25 at 4:17 p.m., Citation for speeding
  • US Hwy 280 E near Felder St. at 4:38 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 0 Binn Motel at 4:43 p.m., Warrant Service/Harboring a fugitive/Possession of Marijuana Less than an oz.
  • 1062 Upper River Rd. at 9:13 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 214 Roy Circle at 10:42 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • West Rockhill Subdivision at 4:22 a.m., Shots Fired
  • Middle River Rd. at GA Hwy 27 at 9:37 p.m., Accident Report/Failure to obey signs or control devices
  • Hwy 27 E at District Line Rd. at 12:42 p.m., traffic stop

2/17

  • 127 Olson Dr. at 3:43 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Lamar St. and Jackson St. at 5:36 p.m., Warning for running a red light
  • US Hwy 280 E near Pleasant Grove at 5:47 p.m., Warning for speeding, driving without a license and expired tag. Vehicle turned over to licensed driver
  • 708 Hwy 19 South Lot A at 8:20 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 297 Little Bear Branch Rd. at 9:59 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • LEC front lobby at 11:27 p.m., Mental Subject
  • 402 Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm at 4:25 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 127 Rainbow Terrace at 4:31 a.m., Suicide Threat
  • 270 Indian Rd. at 7:32 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • US Hwy 19 South about Old Dawson Rd. at 11:06 a.m., Warrant Service/ Holding for Florida
  • 109 Sandstone Dr. at 11:19 a.m., Animal Complaint

2/18

  • 121 Iris Dr. at 2:31 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 110 Williams Rd. at Williams Rd. Church of Christ at 9:58 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • Upper River Rd. at District Line Rd. at 11:43 a.m., Warning for stop sign violation
  • US Hwy 280 E at MM 19 at 12:37 p.m., Expired or no registration or title
  • GA Hwy 27 E about US Hwy 280 E at 1:03 p.m., Failure to maintain insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license/Window, Windshield or wiper violation
  • Upper River Rd. at 2:34 p.m., Information for officer
  • Hwy 27 E at MM 28 at 3:57 p.m., Citation for speeding
  • 156 Jenkins Rd. at 4:04 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 391 Watermelon Rd. at 4:51 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 1346 US Hwy 280 E at 5:11 p.m., Theft
  • Hwy 280 East at MM 30 at 5:19 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 113 Africana Dr. at 6:52 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 498 Flintside Dr. at 10:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

 

