School Board hears Middle School Roof and Cannery Updates Published 7:08 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

Kimothy Hadley presented information on the fall afterschool WIN program, giving the third grade as an example.

“Third grade, ELA and math, 45 students attended. At the beginning of the year there were 36% of those students that were three grade levels or more that were behind. The middle of year assessment, 30%.”

Kearse questioned the data set, which showed that there had been 26 students who three or more grade levels behind in English and Math in the 4th grade when first taking the program.

Hadley mentioned that the number declined to 85% the second time tested, then 65% the third time tested. He also mentioned that the afterschool program had competition with fall sports. The program is from 9-12 on Saturday mornings.

Finance director Natacha Merrit made her report.

The general fund balance as of January 31rst was $12,988,179.14, Capital and or Special Projects were $5,070,336.21, and the monthly Splost collection was $505,483.75.

As of December 31rst, the net worth of the School Nutrition Program was $1,304,228.17.

The debt service remaining balance is $14,326,700.

Maintenance director Billy Thompkins gave property updates. He mentioned that bids on the AG multipurpose complex came in way over bid. The plans have been significantly reduced, leaving the project at a current estimate of $6.1 million. Kearse asked what would be left.

“The cannery equipment is gone. The animals are gone.”

Knighton stated that the plans would allow for further additions later, and that there would be a possibility of grants for equipment.

Thompkins then addressed the Middle School. He mentioned that he and an architect inspected the ridge caps, where most leaks were. He relayed a recommendation of wider ridge caps to prevent leaks. He mentioned getting quotes. Kearse questioned Thompkins.

“Initially he said we may need to replace the roof. Is he changing his position now since he’s been on top of the roof?”

Thompkins responded affirmatively. Kearse questioned how long the roof could last.

Rick Barnes responded to the apparent changes.

“How can we get a chart of everything that’s going on over there?”

Barnes commented further.

“We approved a $2.5 million roof.”

Kearse commented on architect Greg Smith.

“We may need to look at another architect.”

Barnes commented.

“Tell him we are disappointed in his service.”

STAR data was also presented.

STAR I, II, and III Reading for 1-12th grade was tested in August with the following results: Students at beginning learner level were 48%, developing learner 31%, and proficient learner 16%, with 4% of students distinguished.

STAR math tests carried out later in December and January gave the following results: Students who were at the beginning learner level were 50%, Developing learner 31%, proficient learner 15%, and distinguished learner 4%.

STAR I, II, III Math for 1-12th grade was also tested in August: 55% of students were at beginning learner level, 32% developing learner level, 10% proficient learner level, and 3% distinguished learner level.

STAR Math tests were again carried out in December and January: 51% of students were at the beginning learner level, 33% developing learner level, 13% proficient learner level, and 3% of students were at the distinguished learner level.