Area Beat Report February 20, 2024

Published 2:42 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bass, Billie Jo (Bonded Out), 49, Identity Theft/Theft by Deception
  • Bass, Cyrus L (In Jail), 51, Identity Theft/Theft by Deception
  • Cromer, Dustin Glenn (In Jail), 19, Criminal Damage to Property
  • Crumbley, Samorai Kristin (Bonded Out), 22, Simple Battery – Family Violence/Robbery/Burglary
  • Israel, Trevor Lee (In Jail), 34, Seat Belt Violation/Failure to maintain insurance/Knowingly driving car on suspended, Canceled or revoked registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Johnson, Dave’on Jawon (In Jail), 24, Theft By Deception/Burglary – first degree
  • King, Emanuel (In Jail), 46, Back for court
  • Mejia, Rogelio Reyna (In Jail), 42, Entering Automobile/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Registration and License Requirements/City Probation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/20

  • 418 Flintside Dr. at 4:50 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniel Grove Baptist Church at 6:21 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 9:23 a.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • 361 Lane Store Rd. at 1:38 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:52 p.m., Information for officer
  • 217 A Sylvan Rd. at 3:58 p.m., Welfare Check
  • GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 21 at 4:01 p.m., Warning for expired tag
  • 150 Green Duck Rd. at 4:40 p.m., Bad Child
  • GA Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 4:51 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 761 Middle River Rd. at 5:12 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 145 Jenkins Rd. at 7:09 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 117 Dan Reeves Rd. at Reck Department at 8:48 p.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 694 Della Glass Rd. at 9:51 p.m., Information for officer
  • 502 Confederate St. at 1:39 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 265 GA Hwy 30 West at 1:58 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 1059 GA Hwy 49 South at 3:38 a.m., Unsecured Door
  • 109 Magnolia Rd. at 4:09 a.m., Civil Disturbance
  • Hwy 280 W at MM 7 at 7:03 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • Hwy 19 South at Horseshoe Circle at 7:22 a.m., Information for officer

 

 

