Southland’s Fisher Britt signs fishing scholarship with Montevallo University Published 3:55 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

AMERICUS – Another local high school athlete has realized his dream to compete at the next level. Southland Academy senior Fisher Britt signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to compete on the Bass Fishing Team at Montevallo University in Alabama.

The signing took place in front of teammates, family and friends in the lobby of the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium on the Southland campus.

Britt, who also plays football and baseball at Southland, has been fishing all of his life. He joined Southland’s Bass Fishing team when he was a freshman and has been competing ever since.

Britt has a lot of fishing stories, but his favorite one involves the Raiders winning the state championship a year ago. “We won the state championship last year. That was pretty memorable,” Britt said. “It took a while to finally accomplish it. It took two years for me to finally get the trophy I wanted. We won a couple of other ones, but the state championship was the one that kind of alluded us.”

Britt had talked with Emmanuel College about possibly signing with them, but decided instead to fish for the Montevallo Falcons. “I was talking to Emmanuel, but the first one I really reached out to was Montevallo,” Britt said.

The Montevallo Bass Fishing team has been named the Bass Pro Shop School of the year three years in a row. They’ve also been named the MLF National School of the Year, Bassmaster Team of the Year, MLF National Champions and they posted 42 top 10 finishes and a total of six wins. “They have a great program,” Britt said. “They have an outdoor scholars program. Anybody can request to be in it. Anybody who likes to hunt and fish. They take them on trips to go hunting and fishing. They’ve got a good Business program. The coach told me that out of the eight or nine seniors that graduated last year, I believe seven of them have a Business degree and went on to be in the fishing industry.”

Before his time at Montevallo begins, Britt and his Southland fishing teammates will try to duplicate what they did a year ago and win another state championship.