Sumter County tennis teams earn sweep of Furlow Charter Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

AMERICUS – Both the Sumter County boys’ and girls’ tennis teams (SCHS) were able to earns wins over Furlow Charter on Tuesday at the Sumter County High School tennis facility. The Lady Panthers were able to pull out a 3-2 victory, while the Panthers earned a 5-0 shut out.

In girls’ action, Georgia Wooden got things started off right by defeating Syruis Zhang in straight sets 6-0, 7-5. However, T’Meia Shootes lost a hard-fought match to Maria Kilheffer 0-6, 6-2, 7-10. The Lady Falcons took a 2-1 lead over Sumter County when Litzy Alejo defeated Aniyah Eberhardt in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

However, the Lady Panthers were able to make a comeback in the doubles category, as the SCHS duo of Carolyn Campbell and Autumn Bryant defeated the Lady Falcons’ team of Savannah Wilson and Joy Jackson in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. With the match tied at 2-2, it meant that it would come down to the Sumter County duo of Sydney Griffin and Kalee Roe. Fortunately for the Lady Panthers, Griffin and Roe defeated the Furlow duo of Kennedy Wilson and Dayrelene Lepiz in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. As a result, the Lady Panthers earned a 3-2 team victory.

In boys’ action, the Panthers had a much easier time of it. Chandler Lyles got things started off right when he defeated Troy Zhang in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Willie Burts followed that up with a singles victory, as he defeated Heath Holloway in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. The Panthers were then able to secure the team victory when Chris Ingram defeated Rommel Villarosa in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles action, the SCHS duo of Caleb Wright and Camien Williams defeated the Furlow team of Becker Santamaria and Jake Wilson in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. The Panthers were then able to preserve the 5-0 shut out when the SCHS duo of Logan Arnett and Caleb Mansfield won due to the Falcons having to forfeit.