Area Beat Report February 21, 2024
Published 2:33 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Arnold, Walter Edward (In Jail), 42, Identity Theft/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Brown, Kenny Louis (In Jail), 60, Sentenced
- Brown, Roshon Jerome (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Stalking
- Hurley, Kenneth (Bonded Out), 64, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane
- McCluster, Jonah (In Jail), 64, Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
- Morgan, Torrance Sherad (In Jail), 42, Theft By Taking – Felony
- Smith, Latarvis (In Jail), 45, Battery – Family Violence
- Williams, Geoffrey Bernard (In Jail), 33, Rape
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/21
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 3 at 8:17 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 135 Olson Dr. at 10:52 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 2:09 p.m., Information for officer
- 1118 Salters Mill Rd. at 2:54 p.m., Theft
- Southland Rd. near Upper River Rd. at 3:20 p.m., Warning for speeding
- 272 Ellis Rd. at 3:24 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1109 GA Hwy 49 South at 3:51 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 128 Luke St. at 6:24 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 112 Briar Patch Circle at 7:36 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 704 Southwestern Circle at 9:28 p.m., Information for officer
- E. Lamar and Rees St. at 9:29 p.m., Warning for hands free
- Logan Store Rd. and GA Hwy 308 at 9:37 p.m., Drag Racing
- 841 Brady Rd. at 11:54 p.m., Welfare Check
- 406 W. Ellaville St. Apt. 2A at 12:31 a.m., Animal Complaint
2/22
- Us Hwy 280 E between Leslie and DeSoto at 7:47 a.m., Welfare Check