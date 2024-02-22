Area Beat Report February 21, 2024

Published 2:33 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Arnold, Walter Edward (In Jail), 42, Identity Theft/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
  • Brown, Kenny Louis (In Jail), 60, Sentenced
  • Brown, Roshon Jerome (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Stalking
  • Hurley, Kenneth (Bonded Out), 64, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane
  • McCluster, Jonah (In Jail), 64, Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
  • Morgan, Torrance Sherad (In Jail), 42, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Smith, Latarvis (In Jail), 45, Battery – Family Violence
  • Williams, Geoffrey Bernard (In Jail), 33, Rape

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/21

  • GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 3 at 8:17 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 135 Olson Dr. at 10:52 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 2:09 p.m., Information for officer
  • 1118 Salters Mill Rd. at 2:54 p.m., Theft
  • Southland Rd. near Upper River Rd. at 3:20 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • 272 Ellis Rd. at 3:24 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1109 GA Hwy 49 South at 3:51 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 128 Luke St. at 6:24 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 112 Briar Patch Circle at 7:36 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 704 Southwestern Circle at 9:28 p.m., Information for officer
  • E. Lamar and Rees St. at 9:29 p.m., Warning for hands free
  • Logan Store Rd. and GA Hwy 308 at 9:37 p.m., Drag Racing
  • 841 Brady Rd. at 11:54 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 406 W. Ellaville St. Apt. 2A at 12:31 a.m., Animal Complaint

2/22

  • Us Hwy 280 E between Leslie and DeSoto at 7:47 a.m., Welfare Check

