Area Beat Report February 22, 2024
Published 3:03 pm Friday, February 23, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bishop, Anna Marie (Bonded Out), 36, Failure to Appear
- Boyd, Raheem Hasson (In Jail), 36, Back for court
- Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 45, Failure to Appear/Violation of sex offender registration
- Sims, Quontavis Deonta (In Jail), 32, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Giving false name, address or birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer/Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
- Slappy, Jasiah Kamar (In Jail), 18, Simple Battery/Family Violence Battery
- Smith, Latarvis T (In Jail), 45, Battery – Family Violence
- Waters, Marc Anthony (In Jail), 44, Aggravated Assault and Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/22
- US Hwy 280 E between Leslie and DeSoto at 7:47 a.m., Welfare Check
- GA Hwy 49 near MM 24 at 8:58 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 137 Aster Dr. at 1:02 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- US Hwy 280 W about Mile Post 9 at 1:49 p.m., Speeding/Expired or no registration or title
- 1681 Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist Church at 3:01 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter Civil Division at 3:09 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- SGTC Parkway about Lacross Rd. at 3:12 p.m., verbal warning for speeding and suspended registration
- 108 easy St. at 5:03 p.m., Information for officer
- 319 Dowdy Rd. at 6:48 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 482 Arch Helms Rd. at 10:16 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- Poole Gin House Rd. at 11:10 p.m., 911 Hang Up
2/23
- Hwy 49 N at Old Stage Rd. at 1:35 a.m., Deer Accident Report