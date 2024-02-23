Area Beat Report February 22, 2024

Published 3:03 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bishop, Anna Marie (Bonded Out), 36, Failure to Appear
  • Boyd, Raheem Hasson (In Jail), 36, Back for court
  • Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 45, Failure to Appear/Violation of sex offender registration
  • Sims, Quontavis Deonta (In Jail), 32, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Giving false name, address or birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer/Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
  • Slappy, Jasiah Kamar (In Jail), 18, Simple Battery/Family Violence Battery
  • Smith, Latarvis T (In Jail), 45, Battery – Family Violence
  • Waters, Marc Anthony (In Jail), 44, Aggravated Assault and Battery

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/22

  • US Hwy 280 E between Leslie and DeSoto at 7:47 a.m., Welfare Check
  • GA Hwy 49 near MM 24 at 8:58 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 137 Aster Dr. at 1:02 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • US Hwy 280 W about Mile Post 9 at 1:49 p.m., Speeding/Expired or no registration or title
  • 1681 Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist Church at 3:01 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter Civil Division at 3:09 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • SGTC Parkway about Lacross Rd. at 3:12 p.m., verbal warning for speeding and suspended registration
  • 108 easy St. at 5:03 p.m., Information for officer
  • 319 Dowdy Rd. at 6:48 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 482 Arch Helms Rd. at 10:16 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Poole Gin House Rd. at 11:10 p.m., 911 Hang Up

2/23

  • Hwy 49 N at Old Stage Rd. at 1:35 a.m., Deer Accident Report

